Man arrested in connection with homicide of woman in Hammonds Plains

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a woman in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the home on Glen Arbour Way at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a woman was found dead inside the home and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the special investigation section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the RCMP forensic identification section.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

