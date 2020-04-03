Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with homicide of woman in Hammonds Plains

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:54 pm
Nova Scotia police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Hammonds Plains homicide.
THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a woman in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the home on Glen Arbour Way at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Man dies after being struck by tractor trailer on Nova Scotia’s Hwy. 104

Police say a woman was found dead inside the home and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the special investigation section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the RCMP forensic identification section.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

