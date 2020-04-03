Menu

Canada

B.C. health officials to provide Friday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:25 pm
Latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C.
WATCH: Keith Baldrey has the latest on COVID-19 in B.C., including a new area of concern and some hope for the future.

British Columbia’s health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — B.C. reports 6 new deaths, case confirmed at Okanagan jail

To date, British Columbia has 1,121 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, 641 of which have fully recovered.

The disease has killed 31 British Columbians.

B.C. hospitals had 149 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, 68 of whom were in intensive care.

