B.C. health officials to provide Friday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

To date, British Columbia has 1,121 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, 641 of which have fully recovered.

The disease has killed 31 British Columbians.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

B.C. hospitals had 149 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, 68 of whom were in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement