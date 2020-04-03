Ottawa Public Health reports 37 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 289

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s public health unit on Friday reported 37 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, bringing the city’s total number of known cases to 289.

The new COVID-19 figures were published in Ottawa Public Health’s daily epidemiology report. Friday’s report is based on the “most current information available” as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

More people have been admitted to hospital since the last update, according to the report. It says 25 people are currently in hospital in Ottawa; 10 are in the intensive care unit.

The new case numbers for Ottawa came on the heels of a press conference in Toronto where provincial health officials released the modelling data being used to inform Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the province continues with the current health measures in place, Ontario could see 80,000 COVID-19 cases and just under 1,600 deaths linked to the virus by the end of April, according to the modelling system.

By comparison, if the Ontario government had taken no action or intervention to slow the spread of the virus, the province would have seen 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and 6,000 deaths by the end of this month, according to the president and CEO of Public Health Ontario.

And over the full course of the pandemic — which could be 18 months to two years — with no government intervention, the province may have suffered 100,000 deaths, Dr. Peter Donnelly said.

With more “enhanced” measures in place, Donnelly said he believes the death toll in Ontario will fall somewhere between 3,000 and 15,000 people, based on the models.

Donnelly described projections and models of a viral disease as “very inexact” but said public health officials use them early and quickly as a guide for the “correct measures” to implement.

Ottawa Public Health reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday. Three people, all in their 80s or older, have died from the virus and 32 cases have been resolved to date, according to the health unit.

The latest local report says 28 of the 289 confirmed COVID-19 cases are health-care workers and first responders. The median age of those diagnosed is 48 years old.

The 37 new confirmed cases reported Friday mark a smaller single-day jump than Ottawa saw over the two days prior. Local health officials attributed the spikes of 50 new cases or more on both Wednesday and Thursday to the province clearing its backlog of tests.

Ontario has now “eliminated” that backlog, Donnelly said on Friday.

7 cases in Renfrew County, 26 in Eastern Ontario: health units

In Renfrew County, health officials haven’t reported an increase in cases since March 31.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has reported one death linked to COVID-19 — a woman in her 90s who died at Pembroke Regional Hospital — on March 30.

For its part, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in the area as of April 2.

As of Friday, Ottawa had the fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, behind Toronto Public Health, Peel Public Health and York Region Public Health, according to provincial COVID-19 figures.

-With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Jessica Patton