Coronavirus: City of Saskatoon temporarily suspends parking permit sales

The City of Saskatoon is temporarily suspending the sale of residential and people with disability parking permits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

City officials said parking restrictions in residential parking permit zones are suspended until further notice.

New permits will not be issued or required until the program is reinstated, officials said.

However, those with expiring permits are being told by officials to retain those as they may be required for the transition period once the program is again in place.

For those with a people with a disability parking permit, those will be extended past the May 1 renewal date.

Officials said existing 2019 permits need to be retained for use during the transition period until sales are available again at city hall.

While parking restrictions are temporarily suspended, officials cautioned it does not apply to designated accessibility parking stalls.

Parking restrictions are still being enforced for designated parking stalls to ensure the spaces are available for people with accessibility needs, officials said.

A valid SaskAbilities permit needs to be displayed on any vehicle parked in an accessible parking space, they added.

