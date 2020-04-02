Atlético Ottawa signs veteran Spanish goalkeeper Nacho Zabal

Send this page to someone via email

Atlético Ottawa signed a second goalkeeper Thursday in Spaniard Nacho Zabal.

The 33-year-old comes to the expansion Canadian Premier League team from Spanish third-tier side CD Calahorra, which he helped achieve promotion from the fourth division in 2018. Zabal played 14 games for Calahorra last season, posting six clean sheets and allowing just 13 goals.

“I am sure Nacho will become one of the stronger keepers in the league because of his experience and talent,” Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

We have signed Spanish goalkeeper Nacho Zabal for the 2020 CPL season 🇪🇸#AtléticoOttawa l 📝: https://t.co/WhcILnlURK pic.twitter.com/XPlEap25Ch — Atlético Ottawa (@atletiOttawa) April 2, 2020

Zabal has played his entire career in Spain, starting in the youth system of La Liga side Osasuna. He played for the club’s reserve team before moving on to clubs in Spain’s lower divisions.

Zabal joins Canadian goalkeeper Ricky Gomes on the Ottawa roster.

He is the club’s fifth international signing, joining England’s Vashon Neufville, Jamaica’s Tevin Shaw, Mexico’s Francisco Acuna and Ghana’s Osah Bernardinho.