Sports

Atlético Ottawa signs veteran Spanish goalkeeper Nacho Zabal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 5:32 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 5:34 pm
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton on April 27, 2019.
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton on April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Atlético Ottawa signed a second goalkeeper Thursday in Spaniard Nacho Zabal.

The 33-year-old comes to the expansion Canadian Premier League team from Spanish third-tier side CD Calahorra, which he helped achieve promotion from the fourth division in 2018. Zabal played 14 games for Calahorra last season, posting six clean sheets and allowing just 13 goals.

“I am sure Nacho will become one of the stronger keepers in the league because of his experience and talent,” Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

Zabal has played his entire career in Spain, starting in the youth system of La Liga side Osasuna. He played for the club’s reserve team before moving on to clubs in Spain’s lower divisions.

Zabal joins Canadian goalkeeper Ricky Gomes on the Ottawa roster.

READ MORE: Expansion Atlético Ottawa adds two imports to roster

He is the club’s fifth international signing, joining England’s Vashon Neufville, Jamaica’s Tevin Shaw, Mexico’s Francisco Acuna and Ghana’s Osah Bernardinho.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
