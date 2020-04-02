Menu


Expansion Atlético Ottawa adds two imports to roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 9:33 am
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Expansion Atlético Ottawa’s roster has risen to 12 players with the addition of attacking midfielders Osah Bernardinho and Francisco Acuna from Ghana and Mexico, respectively.

Bernardinho, 23, arrives from Belgium where he played for Westerlo, ASV Geel, and Heist. The Ghanaian, who can also play as a winger, started his career with Ghana’s Accra Great Olympics.

“He is a powerful attacking winger that can play in both sidelines of the pitch,” club CEO, Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

“He is an athlete, physically very strong, consistent, fast, with good passing abilities, vision and solid dribbling skills.”

Acuna, 32, began his career with Mexico’s Tigres UANL, making 65 appearance between 2008 and 2017 around various loan spells. The five-foot-five midfielder has also spent time with Puebla, San Luis, Atlante, Morelia, and Lobos BUAP.

The club’s other international signings are English fullback Vashon Neufville and Jamaican midfielder Tevin Shaw.

The Canadian Premier League was slated to kick off its second season April 11 but the campaign has been delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
