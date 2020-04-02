Expansion Atlético Ottawa adds two imports to roster

Send this page to someone via email

Expansion Atlético Ottawa’s roster has risen to 12 players with the addition of attacking midfielders Osah Bernardinho and Francisco Acuna from Ghana and Mexico, respectively.

We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season. #AtléticoOttawa pic.twitter.com/lV8wEylUxd — Atlético Ottawa (@atletiOttawa) April 1, 2020

Bernardinho, 23, arrives from Belgium where he played for Westerlo, ASV Geel, and Heist. The Ghanaian, who can also play as a winger, started his career with Ghana’s Accra Great Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a powerful attacking winger that can play in both sidelines of the pitch,” club CEO, Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

“He is an athlete, physically very strong, consistent, fast, with good passing abilities, vision and solid dribbling skills.”

READ MORE: Atlético Ottawa adds international talent from Jamaica and England

Acuna, 32, began his career with Mexico’s Tigres UANL, making 65 appearance between 2008 and 2017 around various loan spells. The five-foot-five midfielder has also spent time with Puebla, San Luis, Atlante, Morelia, and Lobos BUAP.

Liga MX 🇲🇽➡️ CPL 🇨🇦 We are proud to announce the signing of former Puebla F.C. midfielder Francisco Acuña #AtléticoOttawa l 📝: https://t.co/pwCVKoayjC pic.twitter.com/iuWeDubf7k — Atlético Ottawa (@atletiOttawa) March 30, 2020

The club’s other international signings are English fullback Vashon Neufville and Jamaican midfielder Tevin Shaw.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Premier League was slated to kick off its second season April 11 but the campaign has been delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.