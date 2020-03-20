Canadian Premier League season will not start on time for 2020 season: commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Premier League, which includes Winnipeg based Valour FC, has updated its status from last Friday.

CPL Commissioner David Clanachan announced the decision has been reached to postpone the start of the season, which had been scheduled to begin on April 11, as a result of the coronavirus.

Valour’s season opener was set for the following week on Friday, April 17 in the Toronto area vs York9 FC. The home opener at IG Field was scheduled for Saturday, May 2 against Atletico Ottawa.

In a statement released by the league, Clanachan said, “we have made this decision in support of the announcement by Canada Soccer on March 13th banning all sanctioned soccer activities in Canada, and the directive by our respective governments and health officials to ban all public gatherings.

“We will continue to work with all of those authorities in order to make a decision on when to begin our 2020 season when it is declared safe by the relevant health and government agencies, including our governing body Canada Soccer.”

Last Friday the league announced that all preseason training had been suspended for 14 days. A Valour FC spokesperson says all the players who had been practicing have remained in Winnipeg and are maintaining their conditioning in self-isolation.

The league says it will continue to monitor closely all input from our government agencies and medical experts and maintain consistent dialogue, both internally and externally.

“As more information becomes available, we will provide public updates.”

