Health

3 inmates at women’s prison in Kitchener test positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 3:46 pm
Three inmates at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Services Canada.

Earlier this week, the agency had said that a single woman had tested positive, but on Thursday a spokesperson for the federal agency said that number now stands at three.

READ MORE: Inmate at Kitchener, Ont. prison tests positive for coronavirus

The women and others who had close contact with them have been self-isolating at the multi-level security institution, according to communications manager Kyle Lawlor.

He said they’ve enhanced cleaning and disinfected all high-touch surfaces while also installing prevention measures, such as physical distancing, hygiene practices and having everyone self-monitor their health status.

“We are engaged with public health and are working closely to trace any contacts these inmates have had in order to take further measures, as necessary,” Lawlor told Global News in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“As an added health and safety measure, we continue to suspend visits to inmates, all temporary absences (unless medically necessary), work releases for inmates and all inter-regional and international transfers of inmates,” he explained.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

“We also have suspended programming, non-essential work in our institutions and have implemented modified routines to limit comings and goings.”

Five other people have been tested in connection to the prison, with two coming back negative while the other results are still pending.

There have been no other positive tests at federal prisons in Ontario while three have tested positive in Quebec.

Two have occurred at the Port-Cartier Institution while another test came back positive at the Joliette Institution.

