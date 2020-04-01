Inmate at Kitchener, Ont. prison tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont., has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Corrections Canada website.

She becomes the first federal inmate in the province to test positive for the virus.

Five other inmates in Ontario have tested negative thus far, according to Corrections Canada.

Two inmates have also tested positive for the new coronavirus at the Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security facility in Quebec.

Corrections Canada suspended all visits to inmates on March 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Visits have also been suspended to provincial prisons in Ontario.

OPSEU, the union which represents correctional workers at Ontario prisons, told the Canadian Press that three guards and one inmate at provincial jails in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19.

