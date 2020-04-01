Menu

Canada

Inmate at Kitchener, Ont. prison tests positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 9:40 am
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont.
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

An inmate at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont., has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Corrections Canada website.

She becomes the first federal inmate in the province to test positive for the virus.

READ MORE: 1st coronavirus-related death reported in Waterloo Region

Five other inmates in Ontario have tested negative thus far, according to Corrections Canada.

Two inmates have also tested positive for the new coronavirus at the Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security facility in Quebec.

READ MORE: Staff member at Kitchener long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

Corrections Canada suspended all visits to inmates on March 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Visits have also been suspended to provincial prisons in Ontario.

OPSEU, the union which represents correctional workers at Ontario prisons, told the Canadian Press that three guards and one inmate at provincial jails in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19.

More to come.

