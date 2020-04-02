Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 at Carelton Place, Ont., long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenvile and Lanark District Health Unit is dealing with its third coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in the region.

Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place has detected the virus in one of its staff members, it was announced Thursday.

Little information about the outbreak was given by the public health unit, except that officials have infection control measures in place at the facility to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Staff have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment at all times and to self-monitor for symptoms,” a public health news release said.

The staff member is at home on self-isolation.

On Monday, the rural public health unit announced that three residents and one staff member at Almonte Country Haven, in Almonte, Ont., tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One elderly man from the Almonte long-term care facility has since died as a result of the disease.

Tuesday, the public health unit said one resident and one staff member contracted COVID-19 at Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth, Ont.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are a total of 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Two of those people have died.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is currently testing for the virus, by appointment, at four different locations across the region. In order to receive a test, you must call into the health unit to be assessed, and they will determine whether your symptoms should lead to a COVID-19 swab.