Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region dealing with coronavirus outbreak at 2nd long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there is now a coronavirus outbreak at a second long-term care facility in its catchment area.

On Monday, the rural public health unit announced that three residents and one staff member at Almonte Country Haven, in Almonte, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tuesday, the public health unit said one resident and one staff member have now contracted COVID-19 at Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth, Ont.

“Staff who have been in contact with the resident have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment at all times and to self-monitor for symptoms,” the public health unit said in a news release sent out Tuesday.

View link »

Story continues below advertisement

The affected staff member is currently at home in self-isolation.

Numbers are growing rapidly in the rural region. The first case of COVID-19 was identified last Thursday, and by Tuesday, the total number of cases had jumped to 29. Three health-care workers in the region have the disease, and one person is currently hospitalized.