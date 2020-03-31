Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region dealing with coronavirus outbreak at 2nd long-term care facility

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:54 pm
One resident and one staff member have contracted the novel coronavirus at the Carolina Retirement Home in Perth, Ont.
One resident and one staff member have contracted the novel coronavirus at the Carolina Retirement Home in Perth, Ont. Google Street View

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there is now a coronavirus outbreak at a second long-term care facility in its catchment area.

READ MORE: 3 residents, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 in Almonte, Ont., long-term care home

On Monday, the rural public health unit announced that three residents and one staff member at Almonte Country Haven, in Almonte, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tuesday, the public health unit said one resident and one staff member have now contracted COVID-19 at Carolina Retirement Residence in Perth, Ont.

“Staff who have been in contact with the resident have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment at all times and to self-monitor for symptoms,” the public health unit said in a news release sent out Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected staff member is currently at home in self-isolation.

Numbers are growing rapidly in the rural region. The first case of COVID-19 was identified last Thursday, and by Tuesday, the total number of cases had jumped to 29. Three health-care workers in the region have the disease, and one person is currently hospitalized.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newscovid-19 casesperth coronaviruscoronavirus retirement homeCOVID-19 perthlanark leeds grenville public healthretirement home coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.