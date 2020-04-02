B.C. provides $3.5 million in COVID-19 funds for post-secondary students

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced a one-time $3.5-million investment in emergency assistance for students attending 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said Thursday the money is on top of regular annual emergency funds to help students who’ve hit an unexpected emergency that affects their ability to finish their studies.

The funds will help cover costs such as living expenses, food, travel, and laptops.

The province is working on specific supports for international and out-of-province students.

Students at one of the 25 public institutions should contact their school’s financial aid office to apply.

1. British Columbia Institute of Technology: finaid@bcit.ca

2. Camosun College: financialaid@camosun.bc.ca

3. Capilano University: finaid@capilanou.ca

4. College of New Caledonia: finaid@cnc.bc.ca

5. College of the Rockies: financialaid@cotr.bc.ca

6. Douglas College: financialaid@douglascollege.ca

7. Emily Carr University of Art + Design: finawards@ecuad.ca

8. Justice Institute of British Columbia: financialaid@jibc.ca

9. Kwantlen Polytechnic University: awards@kpu.ca

10. Langara College: finaid@langara.ca

11. Nicola Valley Institute of Technology: info@nvit.bc.ca

12. North Island College

Comox Valley: doris.funk@nic.bc.ca

Campbell River: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca

Port Alberni: jana.devito@nic.bc.ca

Port Hardy: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca

13. Northern Lights College: sfaa@nlc.bc.ca

14. Coast Mountain College: aconway@coastmountaincollege.ca

15. Okanagan College: financialaid@okanagan.bc.ca

16. Royal Roads University: webmail

17. Selkirk College: webmail

18. Simon Fraser University: fiassist@sfu.ca

19. Thompson Rivers University: finaid@tru.ca

20. University of British Columbia

Vancouver: questions@askme.ubc.ca

Okanagan: sis.ubco@ubc.ca

21. University of Northern British Columbia: awards@unbc.ca

22. University of the Fraser Valley: Financial.Aid@ufv.ca

23. University of Victoria: finaid@uvic.ca

24. Vancouver Community College: financialaid@vcc.ca

25. Vancouver Island University: financialaidInfo@viu.ca

