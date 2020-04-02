Menu

Education

B.C. provides $3.5 million in COVID-19 funds for post-secondary students

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 12:49 pm
The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. A nationwide get-out-the-vote campaigns targeting post-secondary students launches today to maintain gains in turnout at the polls among the nation's youngest voters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. A nationwide get-out-the-vote campaigns targeting post-secondary students launches today to maintain gains in turnout at the polls among the nation's youngest voters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The province has announced a one-time $3.5-million investment in emergency assistance for students attending 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said Thursday the money is on top of regular annual emergency funds to help students who’ve hit an unexpected emergency that affects their ability to finish their studies.

READ MORE: B.C. trades students could see delays entering work force as coronavirus upends training

The funds will help cover costs such as living expenses, food, travel, and laptops.

The province is working on specific supports for international and out-of-province students.

Students at one of the 25 public institutions should contact their school’s financial aid office to apply.

1. British Columbia Institute of Technology: finaid@bcit.ca
2. Camosun College: financialaid@camosun.bc.ca
3. Capilano University: finaid@capilanou.ca
4. College of New Caledonia: finaid@cnc.bc.ca
5. College of the Rockies: financialaid@cotr.bc.ca
6. Douglas College: financialaid@douglascollege.ca
7. Emily Carr University of Art + Design: finawards@ecuad.ca
8. Justice Institute of British Columbia: financialaid@jibc.ca
9. Kwantlen Polytechnic University: awards@kpu.ca
10. Langara College: finaid@langara.ca
11. Nicola Valley Institute of Technology: info@nvit.bc.ca
12. North Island College
Comox Valley: doris.funk@nic.bc.ca
Campbell River: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca
Port Alberni: jana.devito@nic.bc.ca
Port Hardy: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca
13. Northern Lights College: sfaa@nlc.bc.ca
14. Coast Mountain College: aconway@coastmountaincollege.ca
15. Okanagan College: financialaid@okanagan.bc.ca
16. Royal Roads University: webmail
17. Selkirk College: webmail
18. Simon Fraser University: fiassist@sfu.ca
19. Thompson Rivers University: finaid@tru.ca
20. University of British Columbia
Vancouver: questions@askme.ubc.ca
Okanagan: sis.ubco@ubc.ca
21. University of Northern British Columbia: awards@unbc.ca
22. University of the Fraser Valley: Financial.Aid@ufv.ca
23. University of Victoria: finaid@uvic.ca
24. Vancouver Community College: financialaid@vcc.ca
25. Vancouver Island University: financialaidInfo@viu.ca

READ MORE: Know a B.C. health-care hero? Share your stories and photos

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusUniversityCollegePost-secondaryUniversity StudentsFinancial Aidcollege studentsB.C. universities
