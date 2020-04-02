Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

401 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 2,793 cases and 53 deaths

Ontario reported 401 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,793 cases. The province also confirmed 16 additional deaths for a total of 53.

It noted 831 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Ontario has tested 62,733 people so far and 2,052 are currently under investigation awaiting test results.

As of Thursday, 405 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 167 are in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 112 are in the ICU on a ventilator.

Premier Doug Ford says Health Officials to Release COVID-19 Projections

Premier Doug Ford says he has instructed Ontario health officials to release their projection numbers on where the province is headed amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

“They’re going to tell the public exactly what they’re telling me and it’s going to be very clear where we were, where we are now and where we could be if we don’t follow the chief medical officer’s protocol,” Ford said.

Sixth Toronto Police Member Tests Positive

A sixth member from the Toronto police has tested positive, spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed to Global News on Thursday.

Gray said the six includes one officers from headquarters, three from 14 Division, one from 23 Division and one from parking enforcement.

Police will not confirm how many of its members are in self-isolation, however, as that is not “in the best interest of community safety,” Gray said.

Ontario Attorney General Announces Funds for Victims of Crime

Ontario’s Attorney General announced $4 million to support victims of crime and frontline staff who “uphold the administration of justice” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doug Downey said $2.7 million will go to support services that help victims of domestic violence and other crimes that happen during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario Government Announces $12M in Virtual Mental Health Supports

The Ontario government announced an investment of $12 million into virtual mental health supports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said the government has partnered with programs such as Kids Help Phone and Bounce Back to create new virtual supports.