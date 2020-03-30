Coronavirus: Outbreak at Oshawa long-term care home worsens as 6th death reported

Send this page to someone via email

The outbreak of coronavirus at an Oshawa long-term care home has worsened with one more death, bringing the total to six, according to the Durham Region Health Department (DRHD).

The department confirmed the additional death, a man in his 90s, at Hillsdale Terraces Long-term Care Home on Monday. DRHD said the man was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 after his death.

On March 19, it was first reported that four residents, two women aged 80 and 92 and two men, aged 68 and 71, tested positive for the virus.

On March 25, the home confirmed a woman in her 90s was transferred to Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital two days earlier where she died. She tested positive for the virus on the same day she died.

Officials at the home later said they were working to contain the outbreak, which had then infected eight residents and had 28 residents in isolation across three units.

On Monday, Ontario confirmed 351 new coronavirus cases. The death toll also rose from 23 to 33 in the province.

Hillsdale isn’t the only long-term care home facing an outbreak, as a home in Bobcageon has had nine deaths and over 30 residents and staff workers confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Ontario health officials, along with the Ford government, have urged residents to stay at home as much as possible and to only go out when its essential, even going as far as banning gatherings of more than five people.

Premier Doug Ford reiterated the recommendation Monday for residents aged 70 and older or those with compromised immune systems to self-isolate.

—With files from Frazer Snowdon