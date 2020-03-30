Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak at Oshawa long-term care home worsens as 6th death reported

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 4:44 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 4:54 pm
COVID-19 outbreak at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa
WATCH ABOVE (March 26): Staff at an Oshawa, Ont., long-term care home are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. At least eight cases have been confirmed, with 28 people in self-isolation. Frazer Snowdon has more.

The outbreak of coronavirus at an Oshawa long-term care home has worsened with one more death, bringing the total to six, according to the Durham Region Health Department (DRHD).

The department confirmed the additional death, a man in his 90s, at Hillsdale Terraces Long-term Care Home on Monday. DRHD said the man was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 after his death.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak at Oshawa long-term care home worsens

On March 19, it was first reported that four residents, two women aged 80 and 92 and two men, aged 68 and 71, tested positive for the virus.

On March 25,  the home confirmed a woman in her 90s was transferred to Lakeridge Health Oshawa hospital two days earlier where she died. She tested positive for the virus on the same day she died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials at the home later said they were working to contain the outbreak, which had then infected eight residents and had 28 residents in isolation across three units.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 4 residents at Oshawa long-term care home test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Ontario confirmed 351 new coronavirus cases. The death toll also rose from 23 to 33 in the province.

Hillsdale isn’t the only long-term care home facing an outbreak, as a home in Bobcageon has had nine deaths and over 30 residents and staff workers confirmed positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Ontario government bans gatherings of more than 5 people in bid to stop coronavirus spread

Ontario health officials, along with the Ford government, have urged residents to stay at home as much as possible and to only go out when its essential, even going as far as banning gatherings of more than five people.

Premier Doug Ford reiterated the recommendation Monday for residents aged 70 and older or those with compromised immune systems to self-isolate.

With files from Frazer Snowdon

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 news
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.