Coronavirus outbreak: Numerous businesses closed for being non-compliant with Emergency Act, mayor says

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Thursday that there have been numerous warnings issued to businesses over the past week for being non-compliant with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, saying since March 24 Toronto Public Health attended 279 bars and restaurants of which 94 were closed. Sixty-two “personal service settings” like nail salons and hairdressers were also visited of which 52 were closed. Tory stressed the “time for puzzlement” around this behaviour “is over.”