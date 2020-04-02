Health
April 2 2020 4:22pm
03:42

Coronavirus outbreak: Numerous businesses closed for being non-compliant with Emergency Act, mayor says

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Thursday that there have been numerous warnings issued to businesses over the past week for being non-compliant with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, saying since March 24 Toronto Public Health attended 279 bars and restaurants of which 94 were closed. Sixty-two “personal service settings” like nail salons and hairdressers were also visited of which 52 were closed. Tory stressed the “time for puzzlement” around this behaviour “is over.”

