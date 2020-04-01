Nova Scotia kitchen party Facebook group goes global during COVID-19

For those growing weary of gloomy news about the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotian Heather Thompson has created an upbeat antidote: an online, down-home kitchen party.
The Facebook page Thompson launched less than two weeks ago has attracted almost 200,000 followers from around the world.
It features videos of joyful musicians, singers and dancers – all of them performing in isolation.
Thomson says hundreds of videos are added every day, including acoustic ballads, lip-syncing, traditional Celtic reels, the Royal Canadian Air Force band and a pregnant woman and her two boys dancing to a rap song.
Canadian country music stars George Canyon and Johnny Reid have also made appearances.
The name of the site is the Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party – COVID-19 Edition.View link »
