Canada

Antigonish grocery store workers use cash gift left for them to help seniors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 12:28 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 12:30 pm
Staff at a grocery store in Antigonish, N.S., were recipients of an anonymous cash gift recently that they decided to "pay forward" by buying four orders of groceries for seniors. Patti Hilton, manager of the Atlantic Superstore, says a man dropped off 10 sealed envelopes for store staff on Monday that were covered with messages such as  "Thank you for working," and "Thank you for all you're doing during COVID-19".
THE CANADIA PRESS/HO-Patti Hilton

After staff at a grocery store in Antigonish, N.S., recently received an anonymous cash gift, they decided to “pay forward” by using the money to buy groceries for seniors.

Patti Hilton, manager of the Atlantic Superstore, says a man dropped off 10 sealed envelopes for store staff on Monday bearing messages such as “Thank you for working,” and “Thank you for all you’re doing during COVID-19”.

Hilton says she opened one of the envelopes and found $40 stuffed inside and the same amount was also inside the others, for a total of $400.

She said during her staff’s daily meeting it was decided to “pay forward” the generous gesture by buying four $100 grocery orders for local seniors.

Hilton says they are working with an official who deals with seniors in the Antigonish area to distribute the groceries – two orders have already been sent, and the remaining two donations are to be distributed later today.

She says the store employees are appreciative of support they have received from shoppers and they wanted to do something for the community.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19antigonishAtlantic SuperstoreAntigonish grocery storecash giftNova Scotia grocery storePatti Hilton
