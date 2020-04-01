2 dead due to COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area due to the novel coronavirus, according to the local public health unit.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says both of the deceased were older people — a man and a woman — with underlying health conditions.

The man was living at the Almonte Country Haven Home, where the health unit recently reported an outbreak of COVID-19, with three residents and one staff member infected.

The woman was living at home and died at the Queensway Carleton hospital.

The health unit says it is currently following up with close contacts of the two people who died.

“The home wishes to extend their condolences to the family of this gentleman,” said Carolyn Della Foresta, administrator at Almonte Country Haven. “We wish to express that we understand and appreciate the concerns of our families and our community and assure you that our residents’ care and safety is our number 1 priority.”

The outbreak at Almonte Country Haven is the first of two in the region, with the second announced at a retirement home in Perth on Tuesday, where one staff member and one resident have contracted COVID-19.

Numbers are growing rapidly in the rural region. The first case of COVID-19 was identified last Thursday, and by Tuesday, the total number of cases had jumped to 29. Three health-care workers in the region have the disease.

The Leeds, Grenville, Lanark District Health Unit did not immediately respond to a request for further information.