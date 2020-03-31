City of Leduc temporarily lays off 100 casual employees amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Citing facility closures and service adjustments amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Leduc announced Tuesday that it has temporarily laid off 100 casual city employees, effective April 18.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have had to make many tough decisions, but this one was particularly difficult,” acting city manager Michael Pieters said in a news release. Tweet This

“The City of Leduc has the responsibility to be good stewards of public funds and will continue to monitor and respond to the unprecedented, challenging times we are all facing.”

READ MORE: Leduc declares state of local emergency to deal with spread of COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city said employees being laid off “will still have access to resources to assist them during the temporary 60-day layoffs.”

The laid-off workers will be asked to join a call-back list so they can be called upon for potential redeployment if such an opportunity comes up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our employees are paramount to making Leduc a great community, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times,” Pieters said.

“When it is safe to do so, the city will reopen our facilities, resume programs and welcome back our colleagues and residents.”

Leduc is just the latest Alberta municipality to announce temporary layoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic. This week the City of Edmonton and the City of Calgary also announced hundreds of temporary layoffs.

On March 16, the City of Leduc declared a local state of emergency in an effort to try to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday afternoon, Alberta health officials said the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province had reached 754. Nine of the cases have resulted in deaths.

READ MORE: Alberta has 754 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 9 deaths total

For more information on the City of Leduc’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in Alberta on Tuesday.