Canada March 31 2020 6:29pm 00:38 Alberta sees 64 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number to 754 Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announces 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Alberta has 754 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 9 deaths total <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759368/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759368/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?