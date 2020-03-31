Canada March 31 2020 6:30pm 02:02 Hinshaw details protocols for outbreak control at Alberta care facilities Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, outlines protocols for care facilities once a case of COVID-19 is detected. 3rd COVID-19 death reported at Calgary care centre; officials flag operational concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759383/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759383/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?