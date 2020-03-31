OPP rescue person from Seguin River in Parry Sound, Ont.

OPP say officers rescued a person who fell into the Seguin River in Parry Sound, Ont., on Thursday.
At about 7:45 p.m., officers were on general patrol when they were waved over by a pedestrian near the river who said that someone had fallen in.
Officers got into the water and brought the person safely to shore.
Police say the person who fell in was transported to the hospital.
