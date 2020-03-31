OPP rescue person from Seguin River in Parry Sound, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say officers rescued a person who fell into the Seguin River in Parry Sound, Ont., on Thursday.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers were on general patrol when they were waved over by a pedestrian near the river who said that someone had fallen in.

#WestParrySoundOPP officers rescued an individual from the Seguin River in #ParrySound. West Parry Sound EMS assessed and transported to hospital.^js pic.twitter.com/HJoHPkffOs — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) March 31, 2020

Officers got into the water and brought the person safely to shore.

Police say the person who fell in was transported to the hospital.

