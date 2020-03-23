Underwater search and rescue teams deployed in search for missing Stone Mills woman

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are searching the small neighbourhood of Croydon, in Stone Mills Township, for a missing woman.

Neighbours on Miller Road say OPP have been searching the property of 69-year-old Susan Wosik on Monday after she went missing Sunday.

An underwater search and rescue team was deployed in Croydon on Monday to search the water behind Wosik’s home.

OPP search and rescue teams are combing the water behind the home of Susan Wosik, who went missing Sunday. Submitted

OPP say they are concerned for Wosik’s safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Wosik had apparently been in contact with a friend by phone Sunday but was reported missing later in the day after someone checked on her and found that she was not home.

She is described as approximately five feet, four inches tall with a slim build, long black hair and darker white or olive skin.

Anyone who may have information of her whereabouts should call the Lennox and Addinton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.