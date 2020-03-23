Menu

Canada

Underwater search and rescue teams deployed in search for missing Stone Mills woman

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 6:37 pm
OPP are looking for 69-year-old Susan Wosik, who went missing in Stone Mills Township on Sunday.
OPP are looking for 69-year-old Susan Wosik, who went missing in Stone Mills Township on Sunday. OPP

OPP are searching the small neighbourhood of Croydon, in Stone Mills Township, for a missing woman.

Neighbours on Miller Road say OPP have been searching the property of 69-year-old Susan Wosik on Monday after she went missing Sunday.

READ MORE: Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston

An underwater search and rescue team was deployed in Croydon on Monday to search the water behind Wosik’s home.

OPP search and rescue teams are combing the water behind the home of Susan Wosik, who went missing Sunday.
OPP search and rescue teams are combing the water behind the home of Susan Wosik, who went missing Sunday. Submitted

OPP say they are concerned for Wosik’s safety.

Wosik had apparently been in contact with a friend by phone Sunday but was reported missing later in the day after someone checked on her and found that she was not home.

She is described as approximately five feet, four inches tall with a slim build, long black hair and darker white or olive skin.

Anyone who may have information of her whereabouts should call the Lennox and Addinton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

