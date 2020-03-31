Coronavirus: Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna, B.C. still need donations

Send this page to someone via email

It’s still safe to donate blood.

That is the message that Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna wants you to know.

In March, the organization saw a decrease in blood donors coming through the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but luckily those numbers are starting to increase again.

“We have seen additional appointments be booked and we just want to ask donors to continue to do that because this is a marathon, not a sprint, so we need that support,” said Gayle Voyer, territory manager Canadian Blood Services.

Canadian Blood Services is taking precautions to keep everyone safe, such as social distancing, enhanced cleaning and wellness checks for donors, staff and volunteers. Those checks must be passed upon entering the building.

“There are patients in hospitals in need every day and so we are one of those services that people continue to need in spite of events such as COVID-19,” said Voyer.

Those patients, he said, depend on the clinics every day.

“Optimally we like to have an eight-day supply of all blood types and when we don’t we look at those numbers even more closely,” Voyer explained

“In order to help hospital patients, that’s where we like to be and when we are not there we know there is a need for additional support from the donors.”

Booking appointments to donate are recommended as a safety precaution online at www.blood.ca or by calling 1-888-236-6283