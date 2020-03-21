Not self-isolating? Donate blood instead, P.E.I. chief public health officer says

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health is asking anyone who isn’t required to be in self-isolation to head to their nearest blood donation clinic.

“The national supply of blood donation is very important, especially in a time when current events may impact inventory,” Dr. Heather Morrison said a press briefing Friday.

Canadian Blood Services has said it is concerned by a recent spike in appointment cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s asking healthy donors to keep their appointments to prevent shortages.

“There is absolutely no evidence of transfusion transmission for COVID-19, or any other coronavirus,” Dr. Steven Drews, associate director of microbiology at Canadian Blood Services, said in a statement. “This family of respiratory viruses just doesn’t appear to be transfusion-transmitted.”

Our website is busy today w/generous Canadians trying to help! You can download/use our GiveBlood mobile app available for Android and iOS mobile devices, or you can try the old-fashioned way – call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283)! Thank You for your patience! #COVID19 — Canadian Blood Services (@CanadasLifeline) March 19, 2020

Prince Edward Island has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, both in the Queens County area. Both people are recovering at home with mild symptoms.

0:44 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau urges Canadians to donate blood Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau urges Canadians to donate blood

On Friday, Morrison discussed flight details of the island’s second case. She said the man in his 40s, who had been travelling in the United Kingdom, flew home on Air Canada flight 756.

The flight left Toronto at 9:20 a.m. and landed in Charlottetown at 12:28 p.m. on March 11. Morrison said the risk of transmission is low, but said passengers who were on the flight should monitor for symptoms.

Morrison says the province has conducted 240 tests so far, with 167 coming back negative and 71 still pending.

The island has shut down all non-essential services, including liquor and cannabis stores, as well as hairdressers, nail salons, malls, pools and fitness facilities. Morrison said businesses continuing to operate should be practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.

2:16 Coronavirus outbreak: P.E.I. clarifies liquor, cannabis store stance after panic-buying Coronavirus outbreak: P.E.I. clarifies liquor, cannabis store stance after panic-buying

On Friday, Morrison also stressed the importance of children practicing social distancing. She said children should be encouraged to go outside, but under supervision.

“Children should be participating in activities that respect that social distancing and that recommendation of keeping two metres apart,” said Morrison.

“This includes sleepovers. Sleepovers should not happen.”

At the end of the press briefing, Morrison was asked how much of a toll the past week has taken on her.

“It absolutely can take an impact on me and even when we were talking about the children here earlier, I found that hard to read because I miss mine.” Tweet This

“It’s hard,” she replied. “It will continue to be hard.”

