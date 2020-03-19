Coronavirus: Canadian Blood Services asking healthy donors to keep appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services says it’s concerned by a recent spike in appointment cancellations in several cities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s asking donors, who are healthy, to keep their appointments to prevent shortages.

“Patients depend on these lifesaving donations,” stated Dr. Isra Levy, Canadian Blood Services’ vice-president of medical affairs and innovation.

"Every day they are needed for patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, as well as to save lives following traumas such as motor vehicle accidents."

Our website is busy today w/generous Canadians trying to help! You can download/use our GiveBlood mobile app available for Android and iOS mobile devices, or you can try the old-fashioned way – call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283)! Thank You for your patience! #COVID19 — Canadian Blood Services (@CanadasLifeline) March 19, 2020

The organization reports the current inventory is strong, but says the recent increase in cancellations is worrying, particularly in light of blood shortages already being reported in other countries affected by COVID-19.

It’s reiterating that donating blood in Canada is safe and that there are robust cleaning and infection-control measures in place to protect all donors, staff and volunteers.

0:44 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau urges Canadians to donate blood Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau urges Canadians to donate blood

All prospective donors are being screened for any symptoms of illness, even mild ones. The screening occurs during the appointment booking and upon arrival at the donor centre.

Those with any symptoms are not allowed to donate blood and are instructed not to visit.

“Our donor centres are islands of wellness within Canada’s health system,” Levy added. “They are not places where sick people gather.”

The Peterborough Blood Donor Centre is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 – 7 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m, and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To book an appointment call 1-888-2-DONATE.

Canadian Blood Services, Peterborough is OPEN! We urge healthy, eligible donors to book and keep appointments as the need for blood remains constant. We are at 55 George St, N, Peterborough. Tues & Thurs 3-7pm, Fri 8am-12pm, and every 2nd and forth Saturday. #placeofwellness pic.twitter.com/ZZB0tPPbl0 — Canadian Blood Services Peterborough (@LifelinePtbo) March 19, 2020