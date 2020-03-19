Peterborough Regional Health Centre adds further visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre is further limiting the number of visitors at its facility due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the hospital says it is limiting the number of family members and caregivers to one person per patient in the following departments:

Emergency department

Labour and delivery

Pediatric care (patients under the age of 18)

End-of-life patients

Surgical patients requiring anesthesia (for pickup and drop-off only)

Critical care

Outpatient dialysis or oncology patients requiring medical help

Alternate level of care and long-term patients with behavioural, cognitive or neurological impairment

In its statement, the hospital says all visitors will be screened for travel history and symptoms of illness. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms will be sent away from the hospital.

Visitors will then be required to check in at a nursing station on the patient’s unit before heading to the patient’s room and will be asked to clean their hands well and often while at the hospital.

Earlier this week, the hospital announced that it was limiting the number of entrances visitors could use and announced that all volunteers were being removed from the hospital.

The hospital states that the new rules will remain in place indefinitely.