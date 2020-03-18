Healthy Manitobans urged to donate blood during coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re healthy, you can donate blood.

That’s the message from Canadian Blood Services associate director of donor relations Jennifer Dareichuk, who says that Manitoba is experiencing a shortage of blood donations in light of the coronavirus crisis.

We’ve seen a recent spike in some of our appointment cancellations in several of our cities across the country,” she said.

“We’re continuing to operate.”

“We need blood donations, and we need to rely on healthy people to help us fulfill our commitment to helping patients in Canada.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Dareichuk said the donation centres are places of wellness, and people who don’t feel well usually aren’t thinking about donating blood. CBS has increased its cleaning procedures, however, and are screening people before they donate.

Lanette Siragusa says as far as blood donations, many people called in yesterday after the press conference to donate. She says the health system isn’t at a crisis point for blood donations just yet — but there still is a need to people to keep donating. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 18, 2020

[coronavirustype=”provincial_cases” /]

As of Monday, anyone who has been asked by public health officials to place themselves under observation or self-quarantine is not allowed to donate for 14 days. Anyone with a case or suspected case in their household will, similarly, need to wait 14 days after the infected person’s recovery before donating blood, and anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is barred from donating until 56 days after full recovery.

We urge all donors to book and keep their appointments to prevent shortages. #COVID19 #Coronavirus #CdnHealth READ: https://t.co/xoAcgvPgZD pic.twitter.com/JT9HXv92ho — Canadian Blood Services Manitoba (@LifelineMB) March 17, 2020 3:34 How to help Canadian Blood Services even if you can’t donate yourself How to help Canadian Blood Services even if you can’t donate yourself