Canada

Coronavirus: 2 staff, 2 patients test positive for COVID-19 at CAMH in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 5:33 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto announces 50 new COVID-19 cases
WATCH ABOVE: As of 1 p.m. ET on March 30, there were a total of 591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toronto, up 50 since Sunday, according to Dr. Eileen de Villa, medical officer of health for the city.

Two staff members and two patients at a psychiatric hospital in Toronto have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Centre for Additional and Mental Health (CAMH) confirmed the cases in a statement sent to Global News Monday.

“To protect staff and patient privacy, we do not share health or identifying information externally,” said Dr. Vicky Stergiopoulos, CAMH’s physician-in-chief.

“To keep staff and patients safe, we are working closely with Toronto Public Health and are following rigorous infection prevention control policies.”

On March 21, CAMH implemented a policy allowing only essential visitors in the facility as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

Sixty-seven patients are in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

Public health officials say 24 per cent of confirmed cases in the city can be attributed to community spread.

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto official says city has 2 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total fatalities to 6
