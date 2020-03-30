Coronavirus: 2 staff, 2 patients test positive for COVID-19 at CAMH in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two staff members and two patients at a psychiatric hospital in Toronto have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Centre for Additional and Mental Health (CAMH) confirmed the cases in a statement sent to Global News Monday.

“To protect staff and patient privacy, we do not share health or identifying information externally,” said Dr. Vicky Stergiopoulos, CAMH’s physician-in-chief.

“To keep staff and patients safe, we are working closely with Toronto Public Health and are following rigorous infection prevention control policies.”

On March 21, CAMH implemented a policy allowing only essential visitors in the facility as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

Sixty-seven patients are in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

Public health officials say 24 per cent of confirmed cases in the city can be attributed to community spread.

