N.S. non-profit organization promoting local businesses that help health-care workers

A non-profit organization in Halifax is launching a website that lists the various services and products that are convenient, discounted or free for health-care workers across Nova Scotia to help promote local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nova Scotia’s health care heroes are showing extraordinary care and commitment under unprecedented circumstances and many businesses are showing up as ‘helpers’ with offerings to make life a little easier for them,” said Partners for Care (PFC), a non-profit organization and the business development arm of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, in a statement Monday.

PFC said it is also currently looking for offerings from businesses within the areas of food, grocery services, take-out and delivery, coffee, oil, gas and fuel, home and automobile, drugstores and accommodations such as hotels.

“We hope to provide a comprehensive and varied list of healthy offerings that will contribute to overall health and well-being for our committed health care heroes,” said Jane Davies, executive director of Partners for Care, in a press release.

“There are many businesses stepping up and getting creative to help our health care workers. If your business is doing anything to help, we’d love to hear from you.”

PFC said it is eager to promote businesses and welcomes initiatives from any company with a local presence. But they must meet specific criteria.

According to PFC, “helpers” must be operated through a properly licensed and insured business, be available to all Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) staff and physicians, and comply with all regulations and guidance to ensure safe business practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our priority is to protect the well-being of Nova Scotia’s health care workers. We are committed to promoting initiatives which will only contribute to — and in no way compromise — their health and safety,” Davies said.

“We are excluding the promotion of alcohol, cannabis, and tobacco products as well as the promotion of any lottery and gaming offerings.”

