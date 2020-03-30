Canadian Museum for Human Rights collecting personal COVID-19 stories

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is hoping to keep people engaged and connected amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a time of closed doors and physical distancing, the museum is encouraging people to share their personal experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic by uploading short video responses to themed prompts.

The first question asks: “What acts of kindness have lifted your spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Submissions on the landing page include videos from Winnipeg, Ontario and Vancouver.

“At this difficult time, we hope to encourage a focus on compassion and community, which are fundamental to human rights,” CMHR president and CEO John Young said in a news release.

“But there are other relevant human rights issues playing out as well, including the right to safety, freedom of assembly and the right to an adequate living standard — just to name a few.”

The program was originally intended to be a collection of stories related to human rights issues but was adapted and launched earlier than planned as a result of the pandemic.

Anyone over 18 can record and upload a video under two minutes in length right on the website.

The museum itself closed two weeks ago but had been expanding its online features for some time before the pandemic to offer virtual gallery tours, a full-length documentary, online exhibits and children’s activities.

