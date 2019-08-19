Education
August 19, 2019 12:32 pm

Canadian Museum for Human Rights launching immersive digital experience

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights / Aaron Cohen
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is launching an innovative new way for visitors to explore its exhibits.

Starting on Tuesday, a new augmented reality experience will give visitors to the museum’s third-floor gallery an opportunity to see virtual people, objects, video, audio and historical images appear right in front of them – with the help of an iPad.

The augmented reality experience is intended to give visitors – especially young people and students – a chance to bring the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to life.

The immersive experience can also be enjoyed by anyone in the world, by downloading the museum’s new app to a phone or a tablet.

The program launches at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, in the CMHR’s third-level gallery.

