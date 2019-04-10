CMHR interactive exhibit earns top prize at international awards gala

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) has earned a prestigious award for its interactive exhibition, Mandela: Struggle for Freedom, beating out top museums across the world.

The annual international GLAMi Awards recognizes innovative and engaging cultural heritage projects in museums worldwide. This year, the event was held in Boston.

The museum was the recipient of the best Non-Immersive Exhibition Media or Experience award for Mandela: Struggle for Freedom, said the CMHR in a written statement.

The exhibit, which showcases Nelson Mandela and his fight against apartheid in South Africa, is an interactive, sensory experience of imagery, soundscape, digital media, the museum said.

“This recognition reinforces our place among the best in the world for use of cutting-edge technology and digital interactives, inspiring people to think and talk about human rights in new ways,” said CMHR president and CEO John Young.

Finalists in the category included the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

