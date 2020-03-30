Coronavirus: London-Middlesex case tally rises to 37, while Lambton’s more than triples over weekend to 28

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex rose by six on Monday, while health officials in Lambton County reported a case count more than triple that from Friday.

The six new cases confirmed by the Middlesex-London Health Unit involve three men in their 20s, one woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 90s.

Transmission source information was available for only two of the cases as of Monday morning. One of the men in their 20s, and the man in his 40s, became infected through travel, health officials said.

All are self-isolating, except for the woman in her 20s and the woman in her 90s. Both have been hospitalized.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in London and Middlesex to 37.

The six come on the heels of a weekend that saw eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in London and Middlesex — two on Saturday and six on Sunday — and saw the area’s first reported death involving a patient who had tested positive.

The MLHU reported Saturday that a man in his 70s who had tested positive on Mar. 19 after becoming infected during travel to Portugal had died. No other information has been released.

At least seven people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in London and Middlesex, including the two hospitalized cases reported on Monday. The others include a man in his 60s and four women in their 40s, 60s, and 80s.

Five people have recovered, according to the health unit.

Provincially, Ontario confirmed 351 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest single-day increase so far. The total number of cases now stands at 1,706, including 431 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Nationally, 6,668 cases had been confirmed across Canada as of late Monday morning, including 939 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Sarnia and Lambton

Just outside of London and Middlesex, health officials in Lambton County reported Monday that the number of confirmed cases there had more than tripled since Friday, jumping from eight to 28. Specific details on the new cases were not immediately available.

Lambton Public Health also reported that four deaths involving COVID-19 patients had been confirmed as of Monday morning. Two of the deaths were reported on Sunday involving patients in their 80s who had been admitted to Bluewater Health in Sarnia last week.

Both died three days after being admitted to hospital, and both were only confirmed positive on Sunday after officials received their test results, health officials said. One was admitted on Mar. 24 and died Mar. 27, while the other was admitted Mar. 26 and died Mar. 29.

No other information has been released about the two patients, and information was not immediately available about the third and fourth deceased patients.

Elgin and Oxford

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has also risen in Elgin and Oxford counties after health officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) confirmed new cases on Saturday — two in Elgin and one in Oxford.

The cases in Elgin, the county’s fifth and sixth cases, involve patients over 60 who became infected through close contact. One, a woman in her 90s, has been hospitalized, while the other, a woman in her 60s, is self-isolating, officials said.

Four of Elgin’s six COVID-19 cases involve patients who have been hospitalized, according to SWPH. Only one, the county’s first case, involves a patient under 70.

The case in Oxford, the county’s second, involves a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized after contracting the disease during travel to an unspecified location.

The county’s first case, involving a man in his 30s, has since been marked as resolved.

As of Monday morning, 257 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the jurisdiction covered by SWPH, while 125 test results are pending.

Huron and Perth

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth counties stands at five after officials with Huron Perth Public Health reported three new cases on Saturday, one involving a health care worker in her 40s.

The St. Marys woman is now in self-isolation at home, and health officials say she had no history of travel or known contact with confirmed cases.

The other two cases involve men in their 60s.

One patient, a South Huron man, presented himself at South Huron Hospital in Exeter, Ont., and was later transferred to London Health Sciences Centre. Details of his current condition are not known.

The other patient is a Stratford man who is in self-isolation after becoming infected through close contact with two confirmed cases from London and Middlesex, health officials said.

Huron and Perth’s first two confirmed COVID-19 patients involved St. Marys, Ont., residents who were close household contacts.

On Saturday, health officials said the first patient, a 64-year-old man who was confirmed positive on Mar. 14, remained in critical condition in hospital in Stratford.

The second patient, a 57-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on Mar. 18, remained at home in self-isolation, officials said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.