Canada

34-year-old man dead after driving off road into pond in Milton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 6:34 am
A photo of emergency crews pulling out the vehicle from a pond in Milton.
A photo of emergency crews pulling out the vehicle from a pond in Milton. Andrew Collins / Global News

Halton Regional Police say a 34-year-old man from Windsor is dead after crashing into pond beside a road in Milton.

Emergency crews were called to the Bronte Road North, just south of Steeles Avenue East, at around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver was travelling northbound on Bronte Road North when he drove off the road and ended up in the pond on the east side of the road.”

Milton Fire Department, with the assistance of a heavy tow truck, was able to access the submerged vehicle and locate the driver,” police said in a press release.

The man was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said they also discovered at the scene that the vehicle was stolen.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage who haven’t spoken to officers to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

