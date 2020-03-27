Menu

Crime

Man drove off with cars from Milton, Oakville dealerships without paying: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 7:31 pm
Halton police are looking for a man they believe stole vehicles from three GTA dealerships.
Halton police are trying to track down a man they believe stole three cars from Ontario dealerships over the last two months.

Investigators say the man walked into Oakville and Milton retailers, inquired about buying a car, obtained keys and drove off with the vehicles.

The latest incident was in Milton at a dealership located on Martin Street at Highway 401, on March 13.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspects after overnight break-in at a Hamilton-area Best Buy

The man inquired about purchasing a 2016 Silver Mercedes GLE 350, was left alone with the vehicle’s keys at one point, and drove off the lot without completing the purchase.

It’s believed the driver of a black Chrysler 300 may be an accomplice in the thefts, as the suspect was dropped-off by a car matching the description, each time.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Halton police believe a black Chrysler 300 may have aided in the theft of three vehicles in the GTA.
The suspects are also believed to be connected to a similar car theft in Toronto in February.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905 825 4747 ext. 2416.

Arrests made in alleged ‘high-end’ auto theft ring in Hamilton
