Man drove off with cars from Milton, Oakville dealerships without paying: police

Halton police are trying to track down a man they believe stole three cars from Ontario dealerships over the last two months.

Investigators say the man walked into Oakville and Milton retailers, inquired about buying a car, obtained keys and drove off with the vehicles.

The latest incident was in Milton at a dealership located on Martin Street at Highway 401, on March 13.

The man inquired about purchasing a 2016 Silver Mercedes GLE 350, was left alone with the vehicle’s keys at one point, and drove off the lot without completing the purchase.

It’s believed the driver of a black Chrysler 300 may be an accomplice in the thefts, as the suspect was dropped-off by a car matching the description, each time.

Halton police believe a black Chrysler 300 may have aided in the theft of three vehicles in the GTA.

The suspects are also believed to be connected to a similar car theft in Toronto in February.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905 825 4747 ext. 2416.

