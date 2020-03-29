Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, New Brunswick has identified 15 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 66.

To date, two people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from their illness.

“Further analysis is being conducted to determine additional details of the new cases including whether community transmission has occurred,” the province said in a statement released on Sunday. READ MORE: COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport The province also provided the number of cases in each health zone, with 23 in the Fredericton region, 17 in the Moncton Region, 15 in the Saint John Region, four in Edmundston and seven in Campbellton. “While I understand this is an unusual and challenging time for our province, my recommendations have not changed,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] “We must continue to protect ourselves… only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after,” she added. As announced on March 24, the government stated that workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 situation are now eligible to receive a one-time income benefit of $900. READ MORE: Parks Canada closing Fundy and Kouchibouguac national parks to the public Applications will be available online starting at noon on Monday. “We are facing a situation unlike anything we have ever experienced. We believe this one-time benefit will help workers and self-employed people with their immediate needs and will keep us on a trajectory that will bring prosperity back to New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. According to the province, the benefit is intended to help to bridge the time between when people lose their employment or close their business to when they receive their federal benefit. To be eligible for the $900 benefit, a person must: have lost his or her job

have been laid off, or be self-employed and have lost all revenue, on or after March 15 due to the state of emergency in New Brunswick

have earned a minimum of $5,000 (gross) in the last 12 months or in the last calendar year.

have lost his or her primary source of income

have applied (or plan to apply) for support from the federal government (either Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit)

have no other income

be 18 years or older. “Since this benefit will be administered through the Red Cross, I want to personally thank the organization for its quick response and support,” said Higgs. “This is exactly the type of partnership we need during difficult times. It shows how strong we are as a province.”

Due to the state of emergency announced on March 19 as a result of COVID-19, the government of New Brunswick also announced that applications for the 2020 Low-income Senior’s Benefit will be available on April 1.

To be eligible for the $400 benefit, the province says a person must have been a resident of New Brunswick on Dec. 31, 2019, and have received one of the following federal benefits: Guaranteed Income Supplement (65 years or older), Allowance for Survivor Program (between 60 and 64 years old) or Allowance Program (between 60 and 64 years old).

“Eligible New Brunswickers are strongly encouraged to apply online,” said the province, as application forms will not be available at Service New Brunswick Centres during this time.

The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2020.

