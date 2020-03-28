Parks Canada closing Fundy and Kouchibouguac national parks to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada say they have suspended visitor services and vehicle access at Fundy National Park and Kouchibouguac National Park to limit the spread of COVID-19.

These suspensions are in effect at Parks Canada places across the country, according to the agency.

“Route 114 through Fundy National Park and Route 117 through Kouchibouguac National Park remain open as transit highways, but all other services and facilities within the parks will remain closed until further notice,” said Parks Canada in a statement released on Friday.

The closure of services and facilities include washrooms, visitor centres, parking lots, secondary roads, all campground and campsites, kitchen shelters and trails.

Parking on the side of roads is also prohibited.

“Parks Canada is asking Canadians to stay home. Anyone considering a visit to a Parks Canada location should cancel their plans,” said Parks Canada.

“These actions are intended to significantly reduce visitation and respects the advice of public health experts to stay home and avoid public gatherings.”

Parks Canada said they will continue to deliver services critical for Canadians, such as highway maintenance, snow removal, and fire response.