COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Moncton international airport has issued a warning about an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who travelled through the airport last week.

The traveller, one of the COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward Island, traveled through Moncton last Friday as they headed home, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport announced on Sunday.

READ MORE: Parks Canada closing Fundy and Kouchibouguac national parks to the public

A press release from the airport said the passenger arrived on Sunwing flight WG445 from Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic, at 3:50 p.m. March 20.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both New Brunswick and P.E.I. have mandatory self-isolation orders for a 14-day period after travelling internationally but the airport is issuing a warning out of an abundance of caution.

2:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Small businesses in New Brunswick feeling hopeful during COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Small businesses in New Brunswick feeling hopeful during COVID-19

They recommend that anyone who was on the flight, or has been in close contact with anyone on the flight and develops systems, contact 811.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

View link »

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.