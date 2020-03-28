Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Screening officer at Toronto Pearson Airport tests positive

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 6:57 pm
Updated March 28, 2020 7:09 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 28, 2020
Right now, Italy's death toll — more than 10,000 — is the highest in the world.﻿ Watch for more on this story and other top COVID-19 headlines.

A screening officer at Toronto Pearson Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

GardaWorld, which employs screening officers for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, confirmed the case in a statement to Global News.

The security firm said they were made aware of the case on Friday, adding that the employee last worked eight days ago.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: CBSA employee at Toronto Pearson airport tests positive for COVID-19

“The employee did the test on March 20 and [has been] in isolation since then. The result came positive for COVID-19 on March 26,” the statement said.

“We have notified all employees who may have had contact with this individual and asked them to self-isolate for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and to contact public health for any further direction.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 151 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and the province’s death toll rose by one, to 19.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Torontocoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsPearson AirportToronto Pearson AirportCATSAGardaWorld
