Canada March 28 2020 5:22pm 02:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan reports 30 new cases, total rises to 134 Saskatchewan chief medical officer of health Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Saturday that there were 30 new cases in the province, bringing the total to 134. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6746876/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6746876/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?