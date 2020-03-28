Coronavirus: B.C. announces 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 27 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Interior Health region, the provincial government announced on Saturday.

Eleven days ago, there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the region, which stretches from the Cariboo in the north to the Okanagan in the south and the Kootenays in the east.

In making the weekend announcement, health officials also said there were 92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout B.C., bringing the provincial total to 884.

Public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also confirmed another death, the province’s 17th, and that 81 people have been hospitalized, including 52 in intensive care.

The two stressed for the public to continue staying at home and practising social distancing, as it’s not yet known when the pandemic will reach its peak.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know the peak until we’re looking back at it,” Henry said on Saturday. “So none of this is able to let us know if we’ve reached the peak or not.

“We need to continue to monitor and follow everything on a daily basis to see if we are flattening that curve. But, really, the only way to tell is in retrospect where the peak is.”

3:16 Coronavirus around the world: March 28, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: March 28, 2020

Henry added “if we start seeing consistently decreasing numbers of new cases per day, everything else being equal, that usually tells us. And right now, of course, they’re looking in places like Italy to see if they’re in that place.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s very challenging to know when the peak is.”

Feb. 20: 1 confirmed case in the Interior Health region.

March 17: 7 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 18: 9 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 19: 12 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 20: 19 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 21: 27 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 23: 40 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 24: 41 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 25: 46 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 26: 62 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 27: 70 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

March 28: 77 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

According to one website, there are now 657,00 worldwide confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the U.S. has the most cases at 119,748, followed by Italy at 92,472 and China at 81,999. Canada had 5,546 cases.

0:58 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation