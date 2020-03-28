Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: B.C. announces 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 6:17 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks during Saturday’s announcement of the latest coronavirus statistics in B.C.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks during Saturday’s announcement of the latest coronavirus statistics in B.C. Global News

There are now 27 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Interior Health region, the provincial government announced on Saturday.

Eleven days ago, there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the region, which stretches from the Cariboo in the north to the Okanagan in the south and the Kootenays in the east.

In making the weekend announcement, health officials also said there were 92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout B.C., bringing the provincial total to 884.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. reports 1 new death and 92 new cases, but 45% have recovered

Public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also confirmed another death, the province’s 17th, and that 81 people have been hospitalized, including 52 in intensive care.

The two stressed for the public to continue staying at home and practising social distancing, as it’s not yet known when the pandemic will reach its peak.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know the peak until we’re looking back at it,” Henry said on Saturday. “So none of this is able to let us know if we’ve reached the peak or not.

“We need to continue to monitor and follow everything on a daily basis to see if we are flattening that curve. But, really, the only way to tell is in retrospect where the peak is.”

Coronavirus around the world: March 28, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 28, 2020

Henry added “if we start seeing consistently decreasing numbers of new cases per day, everything else being equal, that usually tells us. And right now, of course, they’re looking in places like Italy to see if they’re in that place.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s very challenging to know when the peak is.”

  • Feb. 20: 1 confirmed case in the Interior Health region.
  • March 17: 7 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 18: 9 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 19: 12 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 20: 19 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 21: 27 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 23: 40 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 24: 41 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 25: 46 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 26: 62 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 27: 70 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
  • March 28: 77 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region.
Story continues below advertisement

According to one website, there are now 657,00 worldwide confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the U.S. has the most cases at 119,748, followed by Italy at 92,472 and China at 81,999. Canada had 5,546 cases.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanagancoronavirus newscoronavirus canadabc coronavirusCOVIDInterior HealthDr. Bonnie HenryInterior Health Region
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.