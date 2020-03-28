Coronavirus: B.C. reports 1 new death, 92 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has died of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials said Saturday while announcing 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province has now confirmed a total of 884 cases of the respiratory disease.

Of those cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 81 are now in hospital, after four more cases were admitted between Friday and Saturday. She said 52 of those cases are in intensive care.

On a positive note, Henry said 45 per cent of the province’s cases have since recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seventeen people have now died of coronavirus in B.C. The majority of the deaths in B.C. so far have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

On Friday, Henry and Dix released new modelling data that shows B.C. may have avoided a “worst-case scenario,” with Henry expressing optimism that social distancing measures have begun to flatten the curve in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »