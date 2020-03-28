Menu

Coronavirus: B.C. reports 1 new death, 92 new cases of COVID-19

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated March 28, 2020 3:09 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19 at 12 p.m. PT.

Another person has died of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials said Saturday while announcing 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province has now confirmed a total of 884 cases of the respiratory disease.

Of those cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 81 are now in hospital, after four more cases were admitted between Friday and Saturday. She said 52 of those cases are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Trudeau encouraged by B.C. coronavirus data, but warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

On a positive note, Henry said 45 per cent of the province’s cases have since recovered.

Seventeen people have now died of coronavirus in B.C. The majority of the deaths in B.C. so far have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

On Friday, Henry and Dix released new modelling data that shows B.C. may have avoided a “worst-case scenario,” with Henry expressing optimism that social distancing measures have begun to flatten the curve in the province.

