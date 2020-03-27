Coronavirus case confirmed at Vancouver Island seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Island has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a seniors’ home.

Berwick Retirement Communities confirmed the case is a resident at its Berwick By the Sea residence in Campbell River.

Berwick is now the 10th seniors’ facility in the province to have a confirmed case of the illness.

“This individual has been self-isolating in their room since returning back to Berwick by the Sea on the 24th of March,” said Berwick spokesperson Lesley Sikorski by email.

“Island Health has also confirmed that close contacts of the individual who tested positive have been notified and all necessary steps are being taken. If you have not been contacted by public health, you are not considered at risk of exposure to this individual.”

Global News has requested comment from Island Health.

The company informed all residents, staff and family members about the case on Wednesday, Sikorski said, and is in daily contact with Island Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Infection controls were implemented at the facility on March 17 as a precaution, the company said.

Those procedures include enhanced visitor screening, a request that residents not leave the facility, and a requirement for residents returning from hospital to be isolated for 14 days.

The province has banned non-essential visits to seniors’ care homes and banned health-care workers from working at multiple seniors facilities in a continued effort to slow transmission.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 at most B.C. seniors’ homes have been limited to one or two people.

But at North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre, 46 residents and 24 staff have tested positive, and at Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre, 30 residents and 28 staff have contracted the virus.