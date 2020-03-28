Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: City of Kingston closes parks, playgrounds to flatten the curve of COVID-19

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 4:29 pm
City of Kingston closes parks and playgrounds in an effort to keep residents safe and healthy
On Thursday, the City of Kingston declared a state of emergency. They have since closed all parks and playgrounds to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

On a typical weekend, shopping centres would be bustling and Kingston’s downtown would be filled with shoppers and tourists.

But not on this Saturday afternoon.

This is the first weekend since Mayor Brian Patterson declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon.

This means the city is now using all options to protect the health and safety of its residents.

This includes the closure of all park amenities and playgrounds. The move means play structures, slides, swings and other equipment are off-limits.

READ MORE: How parents are getting through coronavirus isolation — without depending on screens

A number of kids Global News spoke with were disappointed but understood the need for the closures.

“It’s annoying because whenever I want to go for a walk, I want to go to a park,” says Cole Catterall. “When we went here, I asked if we could go to the park. It’s just so annoying and sad.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people would like to go to parks but they can’t because of the coronavirus,” adds little sister Grace.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To help inform residents, the city has placed these signs at all of their parks, letting people know that the equipment is not sanitised.

Sports fields and baseball diamonds are also off-limits, as are the city’s off-leash dog parks.

“Walk throughs” of parks are still allowed, but taking a break at a picnic table or bench is not allowed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

The city says it won’t be enforcing the closures but may implement stricter enforcement measures if needed.

At this point, it’s unknown how long these restrictions will be put in place.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusState Of EmergencyKingston Parkscoronavirus parks closedcovid-19 parks closedcovid-19 playgroundspark amenities closedparks closedplayground closes
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.