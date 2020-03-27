Menu

Coronavirus: Controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine tested at B.C. seniors’ home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 9:05 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 9:24 pm
The Lynn Valley Care Centre is participating in an international study on the effectiveness of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.
The Lynn Valley Care Centre is participating in an international study on the effectiveness of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19. Google Street View

A controversial anti-malaria drug is being trialed as a therapy for COVID-19 at the B.C. seniors’ care home at the epicentre of the province’s novel coronavirus outbreak.

Global News has confirmed that residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre are receiving hydroxychloroquine as a part of an international study on the effectiveness of the drug.

Forty-six residents and 24 staff at the facility have have tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Can ebola, HIV or malaria drugs stop coronavirus? WHO starts testing to find out

The drug is being administered to all residents of the virus-stricken building known as “the lodge” at the care home, with the exception of those who opted out of the trial.

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director announces 1st patients will be enrolled in ‘solidarity’ drug trial

Debra Drew, whose father is one of the COVID-19-positive residents of the facility, said her family decided to opt in.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a family we had the right to deny the treatment,” she said.

“We said, ‘Yes, lets try it… Every day is a new day.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hydroxychloroquine is a Health Canada-approved drug which has been used to treat malaria for more than a half-century. It is also used as a treatment for lupus.

READ MORE: Quebec-based pharmaceutical company donates 1 million doses of malaria-drug for COVID-19 patients across Canada

The drug made international headlines this month when U.S. President Donald Trump touted it as a potential breakthrough treatment for COVID-19.

The drug has shown promise in some small, early trials.

However, its benefits remain unproven, and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has recommended against its use to treat the disease “based on the lack of clinically convincing outcomes and the fragility of the supply chain.”

On Thursday, the College of Pharmacists of BC, College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, and BC College of Nursing Professionals took the unusual step of issuing a joint statement warning against the use of unproven treatments, including hydroxychloroquine.

READ MORE: Don’t trust Trump’s coronavirus ‘cure,’ says widow of man poisoned by chloroquine

However, that guidance specifically exempted clinical trials.

Hydroxychloroquine is also being tested by a team at the University of Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

Trials began March 26 in Manitoba and Quebec, and similar trials are also underway in the United States. Alberta and other provinces are expected to join within a few days.

— With files from Keith Baldrey, Sarah MacDonald and Sam Thompson

CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVID-19 OutbreakCOVIDlynn valley care centreCoronavirus TreatmentChloroquineHydroxychloroquinecoronavirus drug
