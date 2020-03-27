Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. opens new pathway to ‘safe supply’ for drug users amid coronavirus pandemic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 8:22 pm
A paramedic tends to an overdose patient in the St. Paul’s Hospital ambulance bay.
A paramedic tends to an overdose patient in the St. Paul’s Hospital ambulance bay. Simon Little / Global News

B.C. has introduced new clinical guidance that could make it easier for people struggling with addictions to get access to safe drugs.

The measure, announced Thursday, is intended as an emergency stopgap amid two public health emergencies in the province: the opioid overdose crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Calls for safer opioid supply grow as COVID-19 pandemic compounds overdose crisis

Earlier this week, advocates for drug users warned the pandemic had cut the supply of illegal street drugs, making them both harder to find and more expensive.

That raised concerns both of a spike in overdoses and in possible COVID-19 transmission as drug users hit the streets to try and find a hit.

Metro Vancouver’s top doctor calls for safe drug supply
Metro Vancouver’s top doctor calls for safe drug supply

“We’re dealing with one public health emergency on top of another, and the challenges are unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Advocate warns of ‘catastrophic’ human cost without urgent coronavirus action for DTES

“Physical distancing is not easy when you are living in poverty, visiting a clinic every day to get your medicine and relying on an unpredictable, illegal drug supply. This guidance will make it easier for at-risk people to meet the requirements of distancing while avoiding other serious risks to their health and to the health of the community.”

Introducing safe drug supply to fight fentanyl crisis
Introducing safe drug supply to fight fentanyl crisis

The guidance makes use of recent federal exceptions to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It outlines how prescribers, pharmacists and care providers can “support the provision of medications – including safe prescription alternatives to the illegal drug supply – to be delivered directly to patients, along with telemedicine for clinical assessments.”

READ MORE: Growing concern for B.C.’s homeless as coronavirus cases continue to mount

To be eligible to access those drugs, people would need to meet a trio of conditions.

They will need to either have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 or be at risk for infection, have a history of substance use, and be at high risk of withdrawal or overdose.

The guidelines are not meant to act as a treatment for substance use disorders, according to the guidance, but instead to support efforts at social and physical distancing during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The new guidance was developed by the BC Centre on Substance Use.

The province says people who believe they are eligible should contact their doctor or nurse practitioner or a rapid access addiction clinic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCanada CoronavirusOverdosebc coronavirusDTESPublic Health Emergencystreet drugcoronavirus drugdowntown eastsidcoronavirus overdoseFentnayl
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.