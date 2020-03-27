Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Uniformed Toronto police officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 6:57 pm
Police across GTA concerned about more stunt drivers on the road.
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Toronto police say there are now more officers out on patrol to prevent a rise in crime.

A uniformed Toronto police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meaghan Gray, a spokesperson for the service, said the case involves an officer from 14 Division who told supervisors on Thursday that they tested positive.

“We are working with public health authorities who are conducting an in-depth investigation related to the individual and their contacts,” Gray said.

“All proper notifications were made and immediate steps were taken. Enhanced cleaning measures, such as additional surface cleaning in frequently accessed areas, have been undertaken as has been recommended by public health officials.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 1st OPP officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Gray said people who work in close proximity with the officer have been told to self-monitor.

The news comes over a week after a civilian Toronto police member was confirmed to have had COVID-19.

On March 18, officials said that case involved a member of their team who did not have “a public-facing role.”

That same day, following similar steps taken at other police forces like Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police, Toronto police announced all of its stations and facilities would close to the public.

— With files from Nick Westoll

