Canada

Coronavirus: 1st OPP officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 4:19 pm
The officer serves the Nipissing West detachment of the police service in northeastern Ontario.
Global News File

The Ontario Provincial Police has confirmed that its first officer has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The officer serves the Nipissing West detachment of the police service in northeastern Ontario. They are currently in self-isolation and recovering at home, OPP say.

Police say the officer’s name and specific work location are being withheld to protect their privacy.

The provincial police service also says it was made aware of the presumptive diagnosis on Saturday.

“Given increased testing and interventions underway, additional presumptive positive diagnoses are expected across Ontario,” OPP add.

More to come.

