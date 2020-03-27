Alderville chief, council order pot shops to temporarily close amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Cannabis stores in Alderville First Nation have been ordered to shut down temporarily in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Alderville Chief Dave Mowat.

Mowat says cannabis store owners must provide the chief and council with their plans on how to keep staff and customers safe during the pandemic.

This includes the use of personal protective equipment for staff and measures to ensure physical distancing is taking place.

If a store’s plan is approved, the chief says shops can reopen as early as 9 a.m. on April 2.

